Police: Armed robber holds clerk at gunpoint, steals cash - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police: Armed robber holds clerk at gunpoint, steals cash

Police in Ocean Springs are searching for an armed robber who held a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint Monday morning. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.) Police in Ocean Springs are searching for an armed robber who held a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint Monday morning. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Police in Ocean Springs are searching for an armed robber who held a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint Monday morning. It happened just before the store was set to open, but the front doors were already unlocked. 

Investigators say a man wearing a dark hoodie, dark jeans, and gloves walked into the store carrying a silver gun, possibly an automatic. His face was also covered. He demanded money from the clerk, who gave him all the cash in the cash register. The robber then ran from the store, located at 4401 Bienville Blvd, and headed northwest. 

An armed robbery committed by a similar suspect happened right at closing time on Sunday, March 25 at the Coastal Chevron and Pharmacy on Ocean Springs Road. Investigators are looking into whether the two may have been committed by the same person. 

Captain William Jackson with the Ocean Springs Police Department wants to remind local businesses to make sure employees stay aware of their surroundings and keep doors locked when not open for business.  

If you have any information that could help identify the robber, or help in any way, contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Tax procrastinators have options

    Tax procrastinators have options

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:13:18 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:25:04 GMT
    Good news: You can file for an extension. (Source: CNN)Good news: You can file for an extension. (Source: CNN)

    Good news: You can file for an extension. 

    More >>

    Good news: You can file for an extension. 

    More >>

  • Rivers remain high Monday

    Rivers remain high Monday

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:17:59 GMT
    24 hour radar estimated rainfall totals 4-14-1824 hour radar estimated rainfall totals 4-14-18

    Rainfall amounts from Saturday’s heavy rain have been impressive across South MS. According to National Weather Service records, over a foot of rain fell near the Biloxi River near Wortham. 

    More >>

    Rainfall amounts from Saturday’s heavy rain have been impressive across South MS. According to National Weather Service records, over a foot of rain fell near the Biloxi River near Wortham. 

    More >>

  • Police: Armed robber holds clerk at gunpoint, steals cash

    Police: Armed robber holds clerk at gunpoint, steals cash

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-04-16 16:23:21 GMT
    Police in Ocean Springs are searching for an armed robber who held a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint Monday morning. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)Police in Ocean Springs are searching for an armed robber who held a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint Monday morning. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)

    Police in Ocean Springs are searching for an armed robber who held a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint Monday morning. It happened just before the store was set to open, but the front doors were already unlocked. 

    More >>

    Police in Ocean Springs are searching for an armed robber who held a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint Monday morning. It happened just before the store was set to open, but the front doors were already unlocked. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    More >>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:43:13 GMT

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly