Police: Armed robber holds clerk at gunpoint, steals cash

Good news: You can file for an extension.More >>
Rainfall amounts from Saturday’s heavy rain have been impressive across South MS. According to National Weather Service records, over a foot of rain fell near the Biloxi River near Wortham.More >>
Police in Ocean Springs are searching for an armed robber who held a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint Monday morning. It happened just before the store was set to open, but the front doors were already unlocked.More >>
One man is confirmed dead after falling from a jet ski in Biloxi on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Another year is in the books for the 2018 spring break weekend.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.More >>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.More >>
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
