Police: Armed robber holds clerk at gunpoint, steals cash

Police in Ocean Springs are searching for an armed robber who held a Dollar General clerk at gunpoint Monday morning. It happened just before the store was set to open, but the front doors were already unlocked.

Investigators say a man wearing a dark hoodie, dark jeans, and gloves walked into the store carrying a silver gun, possibly an automatic. His face was also covered. He demanded money from the clerk, who gave him all the cash in the cash register. The robber then ran from the store, located at 4401 Bienville Blvd, and headed northwest.

An armed robbery committed by a similar suspect happened right at closing time on Sunday, March 25 at the Coastal Chevron and Pharmacy on Ocean Springs Road. Investigators are looking into whether the two may have been committed by the same person.

Captain William Jackson with the Ocean Springs Police Department wants to remind local businesses to make sure employees stay aware of their surroundings and keep doors locked when not open for business.

If you have any information that could help identify the robber, or help in any way, contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

