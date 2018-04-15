Shuckers Win Streak Extends to and Halts at Eight Games After Doubleheader

The Biloxi Shuckers (8-2) extended their franchise-best win streak to eight games before having it snapped in Game Two of a doubleheader at the hands of the Mississippi Braves (4-6) on Sunday afternoon. The Shuckers grabbed a 7-3 victory in Game One before falling 3-0 in the second game to end the streak.

GAME ONE:

The Shuckers wasted no time in piling on the runs in the first inning of the first game. Biloxi registered five runs on six hits in the frame against starter LHP Ricardo Sanchez (0-1). Corey Ray, Troy Stokes Jr. and Tyler Heineman all doubled. Heineman added two more runs with his first long ball of the season in the third to salt the game away early.

RHP Thomas Jankins (W, 2-0) tossed six innings to earn his second win of the year. The righty struck out six Braves without a walk, spraying ten hits in the win. Jankins wiggled out of jams by making timely pitches to induce weak contact. The closest Mississippi came was 5-2 before Heineman hit his home run.

RHP Josh Uhen walked a pair of M-Braves in the final inning. Following a two-out error by Wendell Rijo, Tyler Marlette stepped to the plate as the tying run. Uhen finished the game by striking out Marlette, his third K of the inning.

GAME TWO:

LHP Brad Kuntz (L, 0-1) received the spot start for the Shuckers, and one pitch was what handed him the loss. After Mike Snyder led off the top of the second with a triple, Travis Demeritte belted a two-run home run to left field to start the scoring in Game Two. RHP Wuilder Rodriguez allowed a fifth-inning RBI-double to Alex Jackson, and that was all of the scoring the game saw.

Both sides had ample opportunity to scrap across more runs. The Shuckers stranded a leadoff double by Ray in the first. Braves’ starter RHP Wes Parsons fired four scoreless stanzas, stranding runners on first and second in a 2-0 game in the fourth. RHP Jacob Webb (W, 1-0) earned the win with his scoreless fifth inning.

In the sixth, the M-Braves had runners at second and third with no one out. Catching for the first time, Nick Franklin chased down a ball that scooted to the backstop. After a fortunate bounce, he tagged Snyder who was trying to score, and then threw back to second base to retire Demeritte for a double play. Snyder left the game with an apparent leg injury.

There was drama in the final inning for the Shuckers. Against RHP Josh Graham (S, 2), Rijo reached first after striking out on a wild pitch. With two outs, Ray then singled and Stokes Jr. walked to load the bases in a 3-0 game. Franklin stepped up, and he sent the first pitch down the right field line that landed foul by inches. A sure base hit that would have tied the game resulted in a long strike, and Franklin later grounded out to second base to end the game.

The Shuckers begin a five-game set with the Mobile BayBears on Monday night. First pitch from Hank Aaron Stadium is 6:35 PM CT with Biloxi’s RHP Cody Ponce (0-0, 5.79) and Mobile’s RHP Dylan Unsworth (0-1, 4.50) dueling on the mound.