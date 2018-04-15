Volunteers help to keep Biloxi clean - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Volunteers help to keep Biloxi clean

A group of volunteers from Brantley Ellison Fitness helped to keep Biloxi clean. (Photo Source: WLOX) A group of volunteers from Brantley Ellison Fitness helped to keep Biloxi clean. (Photo Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Picking up what’s left behind.

A group of people from a new gym in Biloxi spent the morning cleaning up along Highway 90.

The crew from Brantley Ellison Fitness picked up trash on the beach, in the median and along the sidewalks from Edgewater Mall to the coliseum.

They filled more than 15 big bags of trash in that one mile stretch. This was the group’s first time to help clean after a big event on the coast.

Organizers say they plan to continue this community cleanup effort after other events like Memorial Day Weekend and Cruisin' the Coast.

