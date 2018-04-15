Spring Break comes to an end in Biloxi

One man is confirmed dead after falling from a jet ski in Biloxi on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Another year is in the books for the 2018 spring break weekend.
The Biloxi Shuckers (8-2) extended their franchise-best win streak to eight games before having it snapped in Game Two of a doubleheader at the hands of the Mississippi Braves (4-6) on Sunday afternoon.
A group of people from a new gym in Biloxi spent the morning cleaning up along Highway 90.
Rainfall amounts from Saturday's heavy rain have been impressive across South MS. According to National Weather Service records, over a foot of rain fell near the Biloxi River near Wortham.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department task force seized more than half a million dollars' worth of counterfeit makeup from the city's fashion district on Thursday night.
