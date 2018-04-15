3 kayakers rescued in Harrison County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

3 kayakers rescued in Harrison County

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
No injuries were reported after 3 kayakers were rescued from Tuxachanie Creek. (Photo Source: File) No injuries were reported after 3 kayakers were rescued from Tuxachanie Creek. (Photo Source: File)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Three kayakers were rescued after getting stuck in a creek in Harrison County. 

Officials say 3 young adult males decided go kayaking on the Tuxachanie Creek near White Plains Road and Posey Bridge Road. The creek, which was swollen from the previous night's rain, causing them to sink. 

They ended up being stuck in the water and had to hang onto nearby trees for safety until rescuers arrived. 

Firefighters and police from multiple units entered the swift waters and rescued all three of the men. 

AMR arrived and treated the men for hypothermia on the scene. No serious injuries were reported. 

