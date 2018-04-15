Luis Ortiz appears primed for bounce-back campaign with Shuckers

There's a new football league in town...again. Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football.More >>
As the fifth-ranked prospect in the Brewers' system, Shuckers right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz carries the same promise this season as he did in the last - just, hopefully, with better results this time around.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers established a new franchise record with their seventh straight win Friday night at MGM Park.More >>
Julie Segroves of D'Iberville recently captured the Level 8 State Gymnastics All-Around title and is preparing for the the regional championships in Athens, Georgia.More >>
