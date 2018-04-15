Multiple car fires on I-10, expect traffic delays

A car fire on I-10 near the Canal Rd. exit. (Photo Source: Dan Creppel)

Multiple vehicles caught on fire on I-10, causing traffic delays.

A mini van burst into flames on the eastbound side of I-10 just before 6 p.m.

Flames consumed the vehicle and thick black smoke poured toward the sky. Three different fire teams rushed to I-10 just before the Menge Avenue exit.

The family driving the car was from Hancock County and in the process of moving to Gulfport. Fortunately, none of their belongings were in the mini van.

This incident followed an earlier car fire at about 5 p.m. on I-10 eastbound near the Canal Road exit.

No injuries have been reported.

