Possible drowning in Biloxi

A possible drowning was reported in Biloxi on Sunday afternoon.

Four people were riding jet skis when they fell overboard, police say. All have since been removed from the water.

Three of the people are being treated at the hospital for non life-threatening injuries. Life saving procedures had to be implemented on the fourth person. Their condition is currently unknown.

Harrison County Police and AMR are on the scene to control the situation.

More details to come.

