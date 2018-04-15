Possible drowning in Biloxi

A possible tornado touched down at a strip mall in St. Martin on Saturday night, leaving behind a trail of destruction.More >>
A possible drowning was reported in Biloxi on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Rainfall amounts from Saturday’s heavy rain have been impressive across South MS. According to National Weather Service records, over a foot of rain fell near the Biloxi River near Wortham.More >>
It's a scene of destruction in St. Martin as cleanup begins after a tornado reportedly touched down on Lemoyne Boulevard Saturday evening.More >>
Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
