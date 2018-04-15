Gulfport church cleans up after Saturday's floods

The Biloxi Shuckers (8-2) extended their franchise-best win streak to eight games before having it snapped in Game Two of a doubleheader at the hands of the Mississippi Braves (4-6) on Sunday afternoon.More >>
A group of people from a new gym in Biloxi spent the morning cleaning up along Highway 90.More >>
Rainfall amounts from Saturday’s heavy rain have been impressive across South MS. According to National Weather Service records, over a foot of rain fell near the Biloxi River near Wortham.More >>
Three kayakers were rescued after getting stuck in a creek in Harrison County.More >>
The Mississippi Aquarium coming under fire. The media receiving letters objecting to the Aquarium having dolphins. Animal rights activist Elaine Adair and Theresa Kristek join us to talk about thisMore >>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
