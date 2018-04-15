St. Martin businesses, homes recovering after possible tornado h - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

St. Martin businesses, homes recovering after possible tornado hits

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Vehicles were thrown on top of each other in the Lemoyne Shopping Plaza in St. Martin Saturday after a tornado reportedly touched down. (Source: WLOX) Vehicles were thrown on top of each other in the Lemoyne Shopping Plaza in St. Martin Saturday after a tornado reportedly touched down. (Source: WLOX)
ST. MARTIN, MS (WLOX) -

It's a scene of destruction in St. Martin as cleanup begins after a tornado reportedly touched down on Lemoyne Boulevard Saturday evening.

Littering the parking lot of Lemoyne Shopping Plaza were vehicles tossed on top of each other, roofs blown off buildings, glass windows and doors shattered, and debris scattered throughout the area.

CHECK OUT SOME PICTURES OF THE DAMAGE BELOW

All 13 businesses at the shopping plaza received damage, however, some of the damage was worse than others. Diz-N-Dat Resale, a store in the center, appeared to receive the most damage, with one wall and a large part of the ceiling missing.

The store's owner Richard Stratton says he's going to have to start all over again.

"I've got seven rooms and three of them are pretty much damaged," said Stratton. "The rest of the store looks okay."

Other businesses in the shopping center, like The Vape Spot, 3 Alarm Comics, and CJ's Seafood also received damage. WLOX has also received reports of homes and apartment complexes on Lemoyne Boulevard being damaged. 

WLOX has reached out to the National Weather Service to confirm that it was a tornado that touched down in Jackson County but we have not yet heard back from them. 

We will be talking more about the cleanup efforts taking place and what all was damaged Sunday night on WLOX. 

