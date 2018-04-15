Dozens being rescued from rising water in George County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Dozens being rescued from rising water in George County

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
A large-scale water rescue is underway right now in George County, where dozens of people are stranded by rising floodwaters. (Source: WLOX) A large-scale water rescue is underway right now in George County, where dozens of people are stranded by rising floodwaters. (Source: WLOX)
The area received at least 7" of rainfall during Saturday's severe weather. (Source: WLOX) The area received at least 7" of rainfall during Saturday's severe weather. (Source: WLOX)
A large event was being held at the campground in George County, despite multiple flood warnings sent out by authorities. (Source: WLOX) A large event was being held at the campground in George County, despite multiple flood warnings sent out by authorities. (Source: WLOX)
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A large-scale water rescue is underway right now in George County, where dozens of people are stranded by rising floodwaters. 

Authorities tell us the people are at Red Creek Off Road, an RV campground on Vestry Road in the southwestern part of the county. At least 28 people have been confirmed by rescue crews as in need of assistance. However, many more are estimated to be stranded.

According to the county's emergency management agency, the campground was holding a large event over the weekend and decided to continue with their plans, despite multiple flood and weather warnings from emergency officials.

Both Jackson County and George County emergency agencies are assisting with the rescue, including sheriff's departments from both counties, a search and rescue team, and state wildlife and fisheries department.

Emergency agencies are sending out high-water rescue boats and all-terrain vehicles to assist in the rescues. Jackson County Sheriff's Office is also sending out a helicopter to help survey the area. There are no reports of injuries at this time. 

Officials estimate that a total 5" to 7" of rain fell in that area overnight. 

WLOX News Now has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    More >>

  • Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:38:00 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-04-15 16:51:15 GMT
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

    More >>

  • 200 million eggs recalled due to salmonella risk

    200 million eggs recalled due to salmonella risk

    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-15 02:20:16 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:37 PM EDT2018-04-15 02:37:14 GMT

    Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.

    More >>

    Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly