Dozens being rescued from rising water in George County

A large-scale water rescue is underway right now in George County, where dozens of people are stranded by rising floodwaters.

Authorities tell us the people are at Red Creek Off Road, an RV campground on Vestry Road in the southwestern part of the county. At least 28 people have been confirmed by rescue crews as in need of assistance. However, many more are estimated to be stranded.

According to the county's emergency management agency, the campground was holding a large event over the weekend and decided to continue with their plans, despite multiple flood and weather warnings from emergency officials.

Both Jackson County and George County emergency agencies are assisting with the rescue, including sheriff's departments from both counties, a search and rescue team, and state wildlife and fisheries department.

Emergency agencies are sending out high-water rescue boats and all-terrain vehicles to assist in the rescues. Jackson County Sheriff's Office is also sending out a helicopter to help survey the area. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Officials estimate that a total 5" to 7" of rain fell in that area overnight.

WLOX News Now has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

