Over a foot of rain measured in parts of South MS; rivers rise - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Over a foot of rain measured in parts of South MS; rivers rise

24 hour radar estimated rainfall totals 4-14-18 24 hour radar estimated rainfall totals 4-14-18
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Rainfall amounts from Saturday’s heavy rain have been impressive across South MS. According to National Weather Service records, over a foot of rain fell near the Biloxi River near Wortham. Just under a foot was recorded 6 miles SE of Saucier.

Radar estimates show the heaviest rain fell in a narrow band stretching from Pass Christian and Long Beach all the way up northern Harrison, southern Stone, and western George counties. The extreme rainfall totals were a result of the line of storms stalling.
 

As a result of the heavy rain, rivers in South MS have been on the rise. Several rivers are expected to crest later Sunday evening into Monday morning.

VIDEO: River Stages as of Sunday Morning.
 

The storms were also responsible for cause wind damage across south MS. Possible tornadoes touched down in Carriere, St. Martin and Vancleave. A waterspout was caught on camera crossing HWY 90 in Long beach.
 

The forecast looks quiet for the next 3-5 Days.

Eric Jeansonne
WLOX Meteorologist
 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

