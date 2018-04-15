Over a foot of rain measured in parts of South MS; rivers rise

Rainfall amounts from Saturday’s heavy rain have been impressive across South MS. According to National Weather Service records, over a foot of rain fell near the Biloxi River near Wortham. Just under a foot was recorded 6 miles SE of Saucier.

12.79 inches of rain was recorded near the Biloxi River at Wortham Saturday in Harrison County. 11.36 fell i6 mi SE of Saucier. Radar estimates show widespread 7-10 from Pass Christian to George County. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/EoBZuXTpYz — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) April 15, 2018

Radar estimates show the heaviest rain fell in a narrow band stretching from Pass Christian and Long Beach all the way up northern Harrison, southern Stone, and western George counties. The extreme rainfall totals were a result of the line of storms stalling.



Beatline Rd. in Long Beach barely passable. Police now discouraging people from driving through this area. Between 28th and Pineville pic.twitter.com/eCRaae7aB2 — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) April 14, 2018

Car washed off the road on Old Hwy. 49 in Harrison County. The Driver had to be rescued. pic.twitter.com/bW5FhtHI93 — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) April 15, 2018

As a result of the heavy rain, rivers in South MS have been on the rise. Several rivers are expected to crest later Sunday evening into Monday morning.

VIDEO: River Stages as of Sunday Morning.



The storms were also responsible for cause wind damage across south MS. Possible tornadoes touched down in Carriere, St. Martin and Vancleave. A waterspout was caught on camera crossing HWY 90 in Long beach.



The forecast looks quiet for the next 3-5 Days.

