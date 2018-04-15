Most rivers below flood

As a result of last weekend's heavy rain, rivers in South Mississippi rose above flood stage. But, as of 8:00 AM April 17th, most local rivers have fallen below flood stage. However, the Pascagoula and Pearl rivers continue to slowly rise.

As of 9:00 AM April 17th, these are the only rivers in the @WLOX area that are currently facing issues. All other local rivers are not flooding. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/MpJdGYeQG2 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) April 17, 2018

As of 9:00 AM April 17th, these are the latest stages for the flooding Pearl and Pascagoula rivers in South MS. #MSwx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/sdlsfaRK1R — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) April 17, 2018

Rainfall amounts from April 14th's heavy rain were impressive across South Mississippi. According to National Weather Service records, over a foot of rain fell near the Biloxi River at Wortham. Just under a foot was recorded six miles southeast of Saucier.

A map of radar estimated rainfall showed the heaviest rain fell in a narrow band stretching from Pass Christian and Long Beach all the way up northern Harrison, southern Stone, and western George counties. The extreme rainfall totals were a result of the line of storms stalling.

Radar estimated rainfall shows a band dumping seven to 12 inches of rainfall on Saturday (4/14/18).#mswx pic.twitter.com/ky3YderK97 — Carrie Duncan (@carrieduncanwx) April 17, 2018

12.79 inches of rain was recorded near the Biloxi River at Wortham Saturday in Harrison County. 11.36 fell i6 mi SE of Saucier. Radar estimates show widespread 7-10 from Pass Christian to George County. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/EoBZuXTpYz — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) April 15, 2018

Beatline Rd. in Long Beach barely passable. Police now discouraging people from driving through this area. Between 28th and Pineville pic.twitter.com/eCRaae7aB2 — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) April 14, 2018

Car washed off the road on Old Hwy. 49 in Harrison County. The Driver had to be rescued. pic.twitter.com/bW5FhtHI93 — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) April 15, 2018

The storms were also responsible for wind damage across South Mississippi. Possible tornadoes touched down in Carriere, St. Martin, and Vancleave. A waterspout was caught on camera crossing U.S. Highway 90 in Long beach.

The forecast looks quiet for this work week. But, more showers appear likely on Sunday.

