Most rivers below flood - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Most rivers below flood

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Connect
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
Recent rising river water along a South Mississippi river Recent rising river water along a South Mississippi river
24 hour radar estimated rainfall totals 4-14-18 24 hour radar estimated rainfall totals 4-14-18
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

As a result of last weekend's heavy rain, rivers in South Mississippi rose above flood stage. But, as of 8:00 AM April 17th, most local rivers have fallen below flood stage. However, the Pascagoula and Pearl rivers continue to slowly rise.

Rainfall amounts from April 14th's heavy rain were impressive across South Mississippi. According to National Weather Service records, over a foot of rain fell near the Biloxi River at Wortham. Just under a foot was recorded six miles southeast of Saucier.

A map of radar estimated rainfall showed the heaviest rain fell in a narrow band stretching from Pass Christian and Long Beach all the way up northern Harrison, southern Stone, and western George counties. The extreme rainfall totals were a result of the line of storms stalling.

The storms were also responsible for wind damage across South Mississippi. Possible tornadoes touched down in Carriere, St. Martin, and Vancleave. A waterspout was caught on camera crossing U.S. Highway 90 in Long beach.

The forecast looks quiet for this work week. But, more showers appear likely on Sunday.

