Approximately 4,000 power outages reported across South Mississippi

Spring break crowds in Biloxi spent Saturday morning trying to make the best of the rainy weather.More >>
Spring break crowds in Biloxi spent Saturday morning trying to make the best of the rainy weather.More >>
Approximately 4,000 outages in South Mississippi have been reported after tornado activity and heavy rainfall.More >>
Approximately 4,000 outages in South Mississippi have been reported after tornado activity and heavy rainfall.More >>
Harrison County firefighters reported rescuing several people throughout the day as a result of the severe weather that impacted the Coast Saturday.More >>
Harrison County firefighters reported rescuing several people throughout the day as a result of the severe weather that impacted the Coast Saturday.More >>
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for south Mississippi. The WLOX Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms that will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.More >>
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for south Mississippi. The WLOX Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms that will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.More >>
Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts.More >>
Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
An Apple memo says the company caught 29 people leaking information, 12 of whom were arrested.More >>
An Apple memo says the company caught 29 people leaking information, 12 of whom were arrested.More >>