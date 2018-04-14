Approximately 4,000 power outages reported across South Mississippi

Approximately 4,000 power outages reported across South Mississi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Approximately 4,000 outages in South Mississippi have been reported after tornado activity and heavy rainfall.
Mississippi Power reported 2,294 outages across three Coastal counties. Coast Electric reported 60 outages in Harrison County, and Singing River Electric reported 1,490 outages across Harrison, Jackson, George, and Greene County.

Crews are working to restore power.

