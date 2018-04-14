Saturday's spring break concert withstands severe weather

Carloads of spring breakers ran into the Coast Coliseum seeking shelter from the storm ahead of the evening's widely anticipated concert. (Photo source: WLOX)

Drenching downpours and tornado warnings may have forced Saturday's fun to relocate indoors, but it definitely didn't put a stop to it.



"A lot of people have been crammed in the hotels all day, and they just want to come out and have a good time. We had a little bit of a break in the weather, so we're making the best of it. So, tomorrow we'll close it out and have a great day," said Maurice Bryant, a Spring Break organizer.

Despite the rain, just under 9,000 tickets were sold for the event.

"We were having fun yesterday. We stayed in the house all day today, but we were still chilling or whatever. But yesterday it was lit. We were at the strip: it was lit. The weather was lit. It was lit!" said a spring breaker from Alabama.

The atmosphere was more "lit" once the concert started. Major headliners like Lil' Wayne, Yo Gotti, and Rick Ross, just to name a few, were sure to get the crowd up on their feet and excited.

"It's just, it's my first time. We're trying to have fun, turn up, and be safe out here," said Orlando Cade, who is attending his first ever concert.

People were staying dry and most importantly staying safe. With the amount of people coming into the venue, the security team made sure everything remained calm and in order.

"We've had no problem with anything. Everything has run smooth. All of the patrons that have come on the property have complied and followed the rules all the way up to this point," said Windy Swetman, the Coliseum's security contractor.

The concert is not expected to end until around 11 o'clock Saturday night, but the rain and traffic will also be sticking around a little while longer once the Coliseum is clear.

