Harrison County firefighters rescuing residents in flooded areas

Harrison County firefighters reported rescuing several people throughout the day as a result of the severe weather that impacted the Coast Saturday. Firefighters say many of the people rescued were from vehicles driving through flooded areas or from sliding off roads into ditches.

No injuries have been reported.

Many areas in South Mississippi experienced flooding. West Wortham Road near Hwy 49 washed out. Part of the road collapsed. The road department is working to make repairs. The sheriff’s department has two high water trucks out in flooded areas and is currently helping residents out.

