Despite rainy weather, crowds make most of Spring Break Weekend

Spring break crowds in Biloxi spent Saturday morning trying to make the best of the rainy weekend.

"It became a traditional thing for us. We come up here, rain, sleet, or snow. We be here," said Brain Vannorman.

Crowds started building early along Highway 90 as people tried to get the party started before Mother Nature joined in.

"I don't like the weather now. I don't like the storm, but we’re going to be out here until it starts raining, and then we're going to have a hotel party," said Shamiel Lindsey.

"It's a little cold, but it's fun, yeah, it's straight," said Jazmine Marshall.

Not everyone was a fan of the rainy day, but it didn't keep others from finding ways to keep the fun going.

One group decided to drive around instead of walking during the on and off showers.

For some, there were no complaints.

"We’re having an ice storm back home in Michigan. So, we got away from that. So, we’re enjoying a little rain. It ain't nothing," said one spring breaker.

Nothing that will keep these crowds from enjoying Spring Break Weekend.

"Even in the rain, it feels good. Our bundles wet, our leave out getting a little nappy, but it'll be alright. We still going to see what we going to do out here today," Yhazmin Caldwell said.

