Reports of tornado activity in Jackson County

A tornado has reportedly touched down on the corner of Lemoyne Blvd and McCann Road in Jackson County Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

A tornado warning is in effect for Jackson County. Residents need to seek shelter now.

Tornado warning in Jackson County. pic.twitter.com/ZzVxyfxc00 — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) April 14, 2018

