Reports of tornado activity in Jackson County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Reports of tornado activity in Jackson County

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A tornado has reportedly touched down on the corner of Lemoyne Blvd and McCann Road in Jackson County Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

A tornado warning is in effect for Jackson County. Residents need to seek shelter now.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly