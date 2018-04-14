Several roadways closed due to flooding - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Several roadways closed due to flooding

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

City officials have closed several roadways because of severe weather on the Coast. Police have blocked these roadways off.

  • Beatline Road
  • Daughtery Road
  • Portions of Commission Road
  • Majorie Drive
  • All of Royal Estates

Only one or two houses have reported water in them. But, police advise motorists who are on the roads to slow down so they don’t push water into the houses and not to go around barricades.

