Several roadways closed due to flooding

City officials have closed several roadways because of severe weather on the Coast. Police have blocked these roadways off.

Beatline Road

Daughtery Road

Portions of Commission Road

Majorie Drive

All of Royal Estates

Beatline Rd. in Long Beach barely passable. Police now discouraging people from driving through this area. Between 28th and Pineville pic.twitter.com/eCRaae7aB2 — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) April 14, 2018

Only one or two houses have reported water in them. But, police advise motorists who are on the roads to slow down so they don’t push water into the houses and not to go around barricades.

