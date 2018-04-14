Passengers trapped inside vehicle in wreck on I-10 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Passengers trapped inside vehicle in wreck on I-10

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

MHP official Chase Elkins reported a two-vehicle accident on I-10 around the 53-mile-marker. Elkins says the passengers in one of the vehicles were trapped inside and the fire department was on their way along with an ambulance. 

The area should be avoided if possible. We'll continue to update the story as more details become available. 

