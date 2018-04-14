Heavy rainfall causes flooding on Dedeaux Road

After heavy rainfall and severe weather in Harrison County Saturday, flooding has been reported on Dedeaux Road. Residents say ditches and roads are flooded in the Franklin, West Tracey, and Loren D. Heights subdivisions.

Residents complain the city has spent months on 28th Street, and it's still not finished. Residents also complain that roads are not draining properly.

