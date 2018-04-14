Heavy rainfall causes flooding on Dedeaux Road

City officials have closed several roadways because of severe weather on the Coast.More >>
City officials have closed several roadways because of severe weather on the Coast.More >>
MHP official Chase Elkins reported a two-vehicle accident on I-10 around the 53-mile-marker.More >>
MHP official Chase Elkins reported a two-vehicle accident on I-10 around the 53-mile-marker.More >>
Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts.More >>
Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts.More >>
At least 2 boats were damaged at the Long Beach Harbor Saturday afternoon in the midst of a tornado warning.More >>
At least 2 boats were damaged at the Long Beach Harbor Saturday afternoon in the midst of a tornado warning.More >>
After heavy rainfall and severe weather in Harrison County Saturday, flooding has been reported on Dedeaux Road.More >>
After heavy rainfall and severe weather in Harrison County Saturday, flooding has been reported on Dedeaux Road.More >>
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.More >>
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.More >>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>