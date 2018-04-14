Multiple boats damaged at Long Beach Harbor during tornado warni - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Multiple boats damaged at Long Beach Harbor during tornado warning

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
It took several years of hard work, but today Long Beach Harbor was designated "clean and resilient" by the Department of Marine Resources. (Photo source: WLOX) It took several years of hard work, but today Long Beach Harbor was designated "clean and resilient" by the Department of Marine Resources. (Photo source: WLOX)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

At least 3 boats were damaged at the Long Beach Harbor Saturday afternoon during a tornado warning. Long Beach Fire Chief says 2 boats capsized (sunk or flipped over), and there was tree damage near St. Thomas the Apostle Church. The roof of one of the boats was torn off.

The Long Beach Fire Department is on the scene and assessing the damages. We will update the story as new details become available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly