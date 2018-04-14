Multiple boats damaged at Long Beach Harbor during tornado warning

It took several years of hard work, but today Long Beach Harbor was designated "clean and resilient" by the Department of Marine Resources. (Photo source: WLOX)

At least 3 boats were damaged at the Long Beach Harbor Saturday afternoon during a tornado warning. Long Beach Fire Chief says 2 boats capsized (sunk or flipped over), and there was tree damage near St. Thomas the Apostle Church. The roof of one of the boats was torn off.

Water spout caused damage to at least 3 boats in the Long Beach Harbor. The roof was torn off one of the boats. pic.twitter.com/QsVNk1b8Rb — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) April 14, 2018

The Long Beach Fire Department is on the scene and assessing the damages. We will update the story as new details become available.

