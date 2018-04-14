Shuckers extend winning streak to 7 games after 5-4 comeback win over the Braves on Friday

The Biloxi Shuckers have been on a roll, reeling off seven consecutive wins following a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the visiting Mississippi Braves at MGM Park on Friday.

Mississippi jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning off Shuckers starting pitcher Adrian Houser. Tyler Neslony singled through the right side of the infield that drove home Alay Lago, who slid safely into home plate for the 2-0 lead.

The Shuckers plated one run in the bottom of the first off Braves starting pitcher Andres Santiago. Blake Allemand doubled to the wall in right field and Dustin Houle drive the ball past Santiago that plated Allemand.

While Houser pitched two innings, Santiago tossed three innings.

Kodi Mederios relieved Houser and retired 13 of the final 14 batters and gave up a run on a sacrifice fly ball by Neslony in the third inning. He gave up two hits and struck out five Braves over five innings of relief.

Enderson Franco relieved Santiago and pitched three scoreless innings.

In the eight innings Adam McCreery (L, 0-1) was on the mound for the Braves for his second inning of work. He gave up a single to Dylan Moore. Troy Stokes Jr. singled and Lucas Erceg walked to load the bases for Biloxi.

McCreery was relieved by Jacob Webb. Nick Franklin greeted Webb with a single to drive home a run cutting the Braves lead 3-2.

Jake Gatewood followed with a dribbler to first base. Mike Snyder's throw to home plate hit the backstop. Corey Ray and Stokes Jr. both galloped home to propel the Shuckers to a 4-3 advantage. Biloxi added another run on a Jake Hager fly ball to centerfield that plated Franklin. That would prove to be a big run for the Shuckers.

Mississippi would score a run in the top of the night inning off Nate Griep (S, 5) who would strike out former Biloxi Shucker Michael Reed and would get Lago to to fly out to secure the seventh consecutive win for the Shuckers.

The Braves and Shuckers are slated to meet in game 4 of the 5 games series 6:35 p.m. Saturday at MGM Park. There's a good chance that the game will be postpone by rain. If that happens, the Braves and Shuckers would play a double-header on Sunday.

