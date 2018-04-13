Traffic moving on I-10 after multi-vehicle accident sent 5 people to the hospital

MHP official Chase Elkins says traffic is moving again.

An accident on Interstate 10 on the Pascagoula River Bridge had shut down traffic on one of the westbound lanes. Five people have been rushed to the hospital because of the crash. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the accident happened a short time before 9 p.m. when a car rear-ended an SUV causing the SUV to roll over several times.

Two children and three adults were taken to Singing River Hospital with moderate injuries. No one in the car was transported to the hospital. The left lane over the bridge is was closed while first responders clear the wreckage.

