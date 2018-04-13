Traffic moving on I-10 after multi-vehicle accident sent 5 people to the hospital

As expected, the spring break crowds grew Friday. Several spring break vendors who set up shop along Highway 90 say this is one of their favorite events to attend for business and fun.More >>
Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts.More >>
An accident on Interstate 10 on the Pascagoula River Bridge has shut down traffic on one of the westbound lanes.More >>
Biloxi police say gunfire was heard twice in the Edgewater Mall parking lot Friday night as Spring Break participants gathered around the mall.More >>
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for south Mississippi. The WLOX Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms that will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes.More >>
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
