Shots heard in Edgewater Mall parking lot in Biloxi

Biloxi police say gunfire was heard twice in the Edgewater Mall parking lot Friday night as Spring Break participants gathered around the mall. No one was reportedly injured.

Police say one person was found with a weapon, but it’s not clear if that person was connected to the gunfire. However, he was charged with Possession of Marijuana.

Edgewater Mall closed at its regular time at 9 p.m. Police and mall security are now working to clear the parking lot.

