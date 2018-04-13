TRAFFIC UPDATES: Spring Break underway on the Coast

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for south Mississippi. The WLOX Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms that will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.More >>
Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts.More >>
Spring breakers from across the country rolled into South Mississippi Friday, ready to kick off a weekend of fun on the beach. As the sun set, the party on Highway 90 got underway, with people dancing and snapping pictures and enjoying their holiday.More >>
Jackson County NAACP president Curley Clark is calling dozens of racist flyers distributed in Ocean Springs early Friday a "personal death threat" after the flyers referenced him by name.More >>
Some residents woke up Friday morning to find flyers addressed to the "white people of Ocean Springs" littered across their yards and vehicles.More >>
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Her mother said she was in daycare`s when a boy beat her up. School officials tell a different story.More >>
