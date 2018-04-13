TRAFFIC UPDATES: Rain slowing down traffic and crowds

Officials are preparing for spring break on the coast by putting traffic plans into place. (Source: WLOX)

Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts.

The Latest:

(4:35 p.m. Saturday) The Biloxi Police Department traffic plan is still in effect. Police have closed most of the turnarounds (U-turns) on Highway 90. Drivers are able to turn at several lighted intersections. But Major Chris DeBack says they will remain fluid as the traffic and weather changes throughout the evening. A lot of the traffic is concentrating in the area at Beauvoir Road near the Coast Coliseum where concerts begin at 7 p.m. The Coliseum doors open at 5 p.m.

Earlier updates:

(4 p.m. Saturday) Traffic flowing on Hwy 90. No major stops or interruptions have been reported, but there is a little congestion near Beauvoir Road.

(1:45 p.m. Saturday) Biloxi police say they are keeping all 4 lanes on Hwy 90 open right now. Police have closed some of the turnarounds near the Coliseum. They say it is to prevent backups because the area is crowded and will become more crowded due to the concert tonight.

(12:20 p.m. Saturday) All lanes of Hwy. 90 remain open. Traffic is light at this time, relatively speaking, and moving well. Thunderstorms are still imminent.

(10:45 a.m. Saturday) A tornado watch is now in effect in Harrison County until 7 p.m. Saturday.

(11:20 p.m. Friday) Biloxi Police are opening Hwy. 90 back up to four-lane traffic.

( 10 p.m. Friday) Traffic along Hwy 90 is backed up at a standstill. Police will start towing cars.

(8 p.m. Friday) Biloxi Police Chief John Miller drives us around Biloxi to look at the traffic and talk about concerns.

(7 p.m. Friday) Traffic was at a standstill near Beauvoir headed west on Hwy 90 just after Biloxi police implemented the one lane traffic plan.

(6 p.m. Friday) Biloxi police started their traffic plan for Spring Break Weekend. Traffic is limited to one lane. Crossovers are being closed, but major intersections with stop lights are still open.

(3 p.m. Friday) The Gulfport Police Department begin their traffic plan on Hwy 90 by limiting traffic to one lane going east and west starting at 3 p.m. The department says it will remain this way all weekend.

