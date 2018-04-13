Latest Spring Break Weekend traffic updates - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Latest Spring Break Weekend traffic updates

Officials are preparing for spring break on the coast by putting traffic plans into place. (Source: WLOX) Officials are preparing for spring break on the coast by putting traffic plans into place. (Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT/BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts.

The Latest:

  • (10 p.m. Friday) Traffic along Hwy 90 is backed up at a standstill. Police will start towing cars.

Earlier updates:

  • (9:30 p.m. Friday) Traffic is moving very slowly along Hwy 90. Cars have been stopped at a standstill in certain areas momentarily. Traffic is limited to one lane. The city of Biloxi sent out an alert reminding visitors that all service drives and parking bays on Hwy 90 close at 10 p.m.
  • (7 p.m. Friday) Traffic was at a standstill near Beauvoir headed west on Hwy 90 just after Biloxi police implemented the one lane traffic plan. 
  • (6 p.m. Friday) Biloxi police started their traffic plan for Spring Break Weekend. Traffic is limited to one lane. Crossovers are being closed, but major intersections with stop lights are still open.
  • (3 p.m. Friday) The Gulfport Police Department begin their traffic plan on Hwy 90 by limiting traffic to one lane going east and west starting at 3 p.m. The department says it will remain this way all weekend.

