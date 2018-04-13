Teen turns himself in for Aggravated Assault after mom's arreste - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Teen turns himself in for Aggravated Assault after mom's arrested

Darrell Gean Rankin Jr., 18, turned himself in to the Biloxi Police Department Friday after police put out a warrant for Aggravated Assault for the teen after receiving reports of gun fire April 6 in East Biloxi. (Photo source: Biloxi PD) Darrell Gean Rankin Jr., 18, turned himself in to the Biloxi Police Department Friday after police put out a warrant for Aggravated Assault for the teen after receiving reports of gun fire April 6 in East Biloxi. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Darrell Gean Rankin Jr., 18, turned himself in to the Biloxi Police Department Friday after police put out a warrant for Aggravated Assault for the teen after receiving reports of gunfire April 6 in East Biloxi. Officers responded to a report of discharging firearms in the 200 block of Crawford Street. Upon arrival, officers were directed to an area where several bullet casings were located.

A female victim arrived at the Biloxi Police Department during the investigation and told officers Darrell has pointed a firearm at her and fired several rounds. The victim was not struck by any of the bullets.

Officers learned Darrell fled the scene with his mother, Velma Gean Rankin. Velma was later located and arrested for Hindering Prosecution and Accessory After the Fact to Aggravated Assault.

Darrell’s bond had previously been set at $25,000. He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

