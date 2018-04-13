Teen turns himself in for Aggravated Assault after mom's arrested

Spring Break Weekend is here. WLOX will keep viewers updated with the latest traffic alerts.More >>
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for south Mississippi. The WLOX Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms that will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes.More >>
Darrell Gean Rankin Jr., 18, turned himself in to the Biloxi Police Department Friday after police put out a warrant for Aggravated Assault for the teen after receiving reports of gun fire April 6 in East Biloxi.More >>
Spring break weekend is here and traffic concerns are high in cities across the Gulf Coast.More >>
In this week's Gulf Coast Good News, we're taking you on a shrimp boat tour in Biloxi, sampling edible cookie dough in Ocean Springs, and taking a look at why Long Beach is one of the best places to go fly a kite.More >>
The strikes are in response to a suspected gas attack on the rebel-held city of Douma last weekend.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
There’s something wild happening about 20 miles south of Montgomery in Hope Hull, Alabama.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>
Her mother said she was in daycare`s when a boy beat her up. School officials tell a different story.More >>
