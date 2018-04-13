Page 13: The magic of turning wood

Meanwhile, wood is transformed into functional objects of art. (Photo source: WLOX)

Residents who visit his shop in Wiggins can actually watch him at work and say it's a fascinating process. (Photo source: WLOX)

A Stone County man turns ordinary wood into extraordinary, handcrafted bowls and other things. Residents who visit his shop in Wiggins can actually watch him at work and say it's a fascinating process.

The timber industry is the heartbeat of Stone County. Machines turn logs into utility poles at the Desoto pole plant in Wiggins.

Meanwhile, wood is transformed into functional objects of art, under the steady hand and watchful eye of Scott Maddox at Southern Turnings on Pine Street in downtown Wiggins. Logs and stumps are stacked up outside of Maddox's shop.

"I use mainly domestic woods from the South: gum, oak, cedar, cherry, and magnolia," said Maddox.

According to the craftsman, every project is an adventure. There is a gift inside each piece of wood.

"It's like a box. You open it up, and there's a surprise. That is what is neat about turning wood. You never know what you'll end up with." Maddox said.

Maddox shares space in the building with his wife Jane Ann. Inside the building, there is a coffee shop, a combination art gallery, and gift shop with Maddox's handmade bowls on display. Visitors can watch Scott turning wood through a window. The shavings fly, and wood is a wonderful natural resource that can be used in so many ways.

"Woodturners can make bowls, lamps, urns, bottle stoppers, handles for tools. The sky is the limit. You're only limited by your imagination," Maddox said.

So, the next time you're in downtown Wiggins, stroll into Southern Turnings, and watch craftsman Scott Maddox do magical things with wood.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.