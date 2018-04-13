Page 13: The magic of turning wood

Darrell Gean Rankin Jr., 18, turned himself in to the Biloxi Police Department Friday after police put out a warrant for Aggravated Assault for the teen after receiving reports of gun fire April 6 in East Biloxi.More >>
Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for south Mississippi. The WLOX Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms that will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes.More >>
Spring break weekend is here and traffic concerns are high in cities across the Gulf Coast.More >>
In this week's Gulf Coast Good News, we're taking you on a shrimp boat tour in Biloxi, sampling edible cookie dough in Ocean Springs, and taking a look at why Long Beach is one of the best places to go fly a kite.More >>
A Stone County man turns ordinary wood into extraordinary, handcrafted bowls and other things. Residents who visit his shop in Wiggins can actually watch him at work and say it's a fascinating process.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Although the temperatures are cooler today, the winds will still be high. This makes fire danger continue throughout the day.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
