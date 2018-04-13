Gulfport Police Department limiting traffic to one lane on Hwy 9 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport Police Department limiting traffic to one lane on Hwy 90

(Source: File) (Source: File)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The Gulfport Police Department said in a tweet that they will begin their traffic plan on Hwy 90 by limiting traffic to one lane going east and west starting at 3 p.m. The department says it will remain this way all weekend.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All right reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Teen turns himself in for Aggravated Assault after mom's arrested

    Teen turns himself in for Aggravated Assault after mom's arrested

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:50:53 GMT
    Darrell Gean Rankin Jr., 18, turned himself in to the Biloxi Police Department Friday after police put out a warrant for Aggravated Assault for the teen after receiving reports of gun fire April 6 in East Biloxi. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)Darrell Gean Rankin Jr., 18, turned himself in to the Biloxi Police Department Friday after police put out a warrant for Aggravated Assault for the teen after receiving reports of gun fire April 6 in East Biloxi. (Photo source: Biloxi PD)

    Darrell Gean Rankin Jr., 18, turned himself in to the Biloxi Police Department Friday after police put out a warrant for Aggravated Assault for the teen after receiving reports of gun fire April 6 in East Biloxi.

    More >>

    Darrell Gean Rankin Jr., 18, turned himself in to the Biloxi Police Department Friday after police put out a warrant for Aggravated Assault for the teen after receiving reports of gun fire April 6 in East Biloxi.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Saturday

    FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Saturday

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:41:52 GMT
    Rain forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018Rain forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

    Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for south Mississippi. The WLOX Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms that will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes. 

    More >>

    Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for south Mississippi. The WLOX Weather Team is monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms that will bring the risk for heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes. 

    More >>

  • Navigating Biloxi during Spring Break: Your Traffic Guide

    Navigating Biloxi during Spring Break: Your Traffic Guide

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-04-13 22:33:07 GMT
    Officials are preparing for spring break on the coast by putting traffic plans into place. (Source: WLOX)Officials are preparing for spring break on the coast by putting traffic plans into place. (Source: WLOX)

    Spring break weekend is here and traffic concerns are high in cities across the Gulf Coast.

    More >>

    Spring break weekend is here and traffic concerns are high in cities across the Gulf Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly