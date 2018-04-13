Crime victims memorialized in Gulfport ceremony - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Crime victims memorialized in Gulfport ceremony

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Hundreds of crime victims, advocates and law enforcement officers gathered for the annual Coastwide Candlelight Ceremony for National Crime Victims' Rights Week. (Photo source: WlOX) Hundreds of crime victims, advocates and law enforcement officers gathered for the annual Coastwide Candlelight Ceremony for National Crime Victims' Rights Week. (Photo source: WlOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Hundreds gathered for the Coastwide Candlelight Ceremony in Gulfport for National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

Families of crime victims, friends, law enforcement officials and representatives of family advocacy groups from throughout South Mississippi attended the ceremony at First Baptist Church of Gulfport.

“It gives us the opportunity to reflect on those who are impacted by crime," said District Attorney Joel Smith. "But also, an opportunity to highlight the good deeds of those who are in law enforcement and of victim advocate groups for the work that they are doing."

While all victims of violence were honored, the alter spotlighted Keon Bryant, who was shot to death in 2015. The Crime Victims' Rights Act passed in 2004. The event is organized by the Second Circuit Court District.

Sean Tindell, now a judge with the Mississippi Court of Appeals, was the guest speaker.

