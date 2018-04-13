WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 5 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 5

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

In this week's Gulf Coast Good News, we're taking you on a shrimp boat tour in Biloxi, sampling edible cookie dough in Ocean Springs, and taking a look at why Long Beach is one of the best places to go fly a kite.

And if you know of a person or group doing good work, tell us about it by sending an email to news@wlox.com. We may feature them on an upcoming South Mississippi Strong segment.

