Flyers left for 'all white people of Ocean Springs'

A flyer addressed to the "white people of Ocean Springs" was left on homes and businesses early Friday morning by an unidentified source. (Source: WLOX)

Officials are asking for help to find whoever left flyers addressed to "all white people of Ocean Springs" across homes and businesses throughout the city Thursday.

Mayor Shea Dobson is asking people to come forward if they have any surveillance video or photos that may show the person or group responsible for leaving the flyers. Anyone with footage like that is asked to contact Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.

The flyers were found outside homes and businesses on mailboxes and vehicles early Friday morning. Many of the neon-colored flyers were placed in the area of Holcomb Boulevard, including two which WLOX saw on the grounds of Ocean Springs Upper Elementary.

The flyers, which were posted by an unknown source, claim to be public service announcements denouncing diversity. It asks, "At what point will nonwhites and communists (liberals, leftist, and homosexuals) be satisfied?"

In a second flyer attached to the first one, it goes on to discuss "white genocide." It also references the Pierre Le Moyne d'Iberville statue at Fort Maurepas Park, saying those who want diversity will tear down those statues and change the park's name to "Curly Clark Park," a reference to Curley Clark, the president of the Jackson County NAACP.

In reference to the Mississippi state flag, which has been a source of contention between city leaders and civil rights activists, the flyer states, "The diversity crowd will accomplish (white genocide) by encouraging your sons and daughters to race mix...Taking down the state flag is just the beginning. There is no end to this - until you are dead!"

A YouTube link printed on each flyer also references a video called "Diversity" is a Weapon.

In a written statement to WLOX, Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson denounced the flyers and those who left them saying, "More racist cowards. Whoever is responsible for distributing this hate needs to stay the hell out of our beautiful city. Anyone who buys into this idea of racial purity is an absolute fool and blinded by hate. News flash: my family tree isn’t all white so if you racists want to hate someone, hate me. Ocean Springs residents are loving and compassionate and will not buy into some idiots who only want to stir the pot.”

