UPDATE: Traffic clear on I-10 after wreck in Jackson County

One person was flown to the hospital after a wreck on I-10 Friday morning. (Source: WLOX)

Traffic on Interstate 10 is moving once again after a wreck between one vehicle and an 18-wheeler Friday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., traffic was backed up for miles while authorities worked to clear the accident. It happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 54, which is close to the Old Fort Bayou Bridge.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, one person was flown to a nearby hospital by the Flight Care helicopter. No other information about the extent of that person's injuries has been provided at this time.

