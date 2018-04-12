Ray Completes Comeback to Make it a Sweet Six for the Shuckers

Corey Ray drove in five runs to hand the Biloxi Shuckers (6-1) their sixth straight win, a 6-5 comeback victory over the Mississippi Braves (3-4) on Thursd?ay night. Ray’s two-out bases-clearing double in the eighth inning capped the comeback despite Austin Riley’s two-homer night for the Braves.

The game remained scoreless through the first five innings. RHP Zack Brown allowed just three hits prior to the sixth for Biloxi, and RHP Touki Toussaint left the game in line for the win after his strong five-inning performance. Toussaint struck out nine Shuckers, surrendering just three hits before departing for the night.

In the top of the sixth, Brown issued a one-out walk to Michael Reed before Alay Lago singled to put runners on first and second. Riley then stepped to the plate to deliver the first of his two bombs, a no-doubter to left field. Brown finished out the frame to earn the quality start, but his team trailed 3-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Shuckers began their run against LHP Corbin Clouse (BS, 1) with a leadoff walk from Tyler Heineman and a Jake Hager double. Two batters later, Ray pushed a single through the right side of the infield to bring Biloxi within a run. Troy Stokes Jr. then smacked a full count pitch down the left field line that rolled to the corner, allowing Ray to score all the way from first to tie the game.

LHP Nick Ramirez (W, 3-0) took the reins in the eighth and, after recording the first two outs plus a walk, Riley stepped into the batter’s box. His second home run towered over the left field wall, giving Mississippi a 5-3 lead.

RHP Josh Graham (L, 1-1) stayed in for the bottom of the eighth after retiring the final two batters of the previous inning. Jake Gatewood singled down the left field line, and Ramirez, who stayed in to hit in the pitcher’s spot, drew a well-earned walk. After Heineman singled to load the bases, Graham collected a pair of big outs, which made Ray the last hope in the inning. His third hit of the night was a rifle to left-centerfield that was hit so hard it deflected off of the outstretched glove of the left fielder Travis Demeritte. All three base runners came around to give the Shuckers their 6-5 lead.

RHP Nate Griep (S, 4) allowed a pair of base runners in the ninth, but shut the door for the league-leading fourth time this year to seal the win.

The Shuckers look to make it seven straight on Friday night when RHP Adrian Houser (NR) toes the rubber.