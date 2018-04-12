Ray Completes Comeback to Make it a Sweet Six for the Shuckers

There's a new football league in town...again. Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football.More >>
Corey Ray drove in five runs to hand the Biloxi Shuckers (6-1) their sixth straight win, a 6-5 comeback victory over the Mississippi Braves (3-4) on Thursd?ay night. Ray’s two-out bases-clearing double in the eighth inning capped the comeback despite Austin Riley’s two-homer night for the Braves.More >>
As the high school softball regular season winds down, our area squads make their final pushes toward district championships and playoff berths. Scores from around the Coast on this Thursday.More >>
