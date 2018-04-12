Ocean Springs holds off St. Martin, area softball scores - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ocean Springs holds off St. Martin, area softball scores

As the high school softball regular season winds down, our area squads make their final pushes toward district championships and playoff berths. Scores from around the Coast on this Thursday - 

Ocean Springs 5
St. Martin 3

Hancock 0
Harrison Central 2

Gulfport 14
Biloxi 0

Vancleave 0
East Central 6

Hattiesburg 0
Pearl River Central 13

With PRC's win, the Lady Blue Devils clinch their fifth straight district championship.

