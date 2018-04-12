Skateboarders want to see new skate plaza in Harrison County

A new group of young people is teaming up to bringing back a place for them to skate and skateboard in the Gulfport-Biloxi area. On Thursday, they met to discuss ways to bring a skate plaza to the coast.

Ty Prowant has been skateboarding for 15 years all over the world. He and others used to skateboard at the DIY skate park that was once in Gulfport.

He said skateboarding is a lifestyle he and several others would like to continue. But according to Prowant, there are no places in the Gulfport-Biloxi area to skate.

"Skateboarding is currently the third most popular sport among young adults and teens and it's incredible that we have all these facilities for football, basketball and baseball - and they are great sports, trust me, I like playing them just like anyone else - but why isn't there somewhere safe for us to go to skateboard," said Prowant.

He said people reach out to him all the time about wanting a skate park and he says most people have to travel 45 minutes to an hour just to get to the closest one. That's why he wants to visit with city leaders to figure out a way to get a skate park back in Harrison County.

"There's nothing around here that you can just go to," said skateboarder Justin Pounds. "The feeling of rolling on your board, the four wheels, barrings, everything. It's just part of you."

"We're a bunch of people who are highly involved and dedicated to the community of skateboarding and we just want to help it grow if the city will help us as well," said Prowant.

Prowant said his goal is to see a piece of property with plenty of rails, ledges and stairsets so skaters and skateboarders have a safe place to enjoy and grow in the sport they love. Prowant said they plan on meeting with city leaders soon to discuss ways to bring a skate plaza to Harrison County.

