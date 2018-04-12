Uber launches feature that lets you rent a stranger's car

A Slidell man almost drowned after he fell overboard today in St. Louis Bay six miles from the Bay St. Louis bridge. Multiple agencies sent out rescue units leading to a happy ending.More >>
American Legion Legacy Riders from Panama City Beach, Florida were joined by other motorcyclists from other states for it's annual memorial ride for fallen veterans to raise money for a worthy cause.More >>
According to the WLOX First Alert Weather Team severe storms are possible on Saturday during the peak of Spring Break Weekend on the Coast.More >>
The City of Gulfport is investigating an incident involving Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt and an on-duty fire department personnel. Three sources close to the fire department tell WLOX News that last Friday at the central fire station a discussion between Beyerstedt and another firefighter turned into a physical altercation. Two of the sources said the altercation involved Beyerstedt head-butting an on-duty firefighter. A press release from the city of Gulfport said earlier this week ...More >>
The countdown to Spring Break weekend is on as businesses along the beach stock up and get ready to do big business this weekend.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.More >>
Authorities say a West Ashley teenager gave his 89-year-old neighbor brownies with a tranquilizer so he could steal from her.More >>
