Uber launches feature that lets you rent a stranger's car

Uber is taking a literal approach to ride sharing with with it's latest venture.

The transportation tech company announced the rollout of Uber Rent, a car-sharing feature that will soon be available on its app. Instead of hopping into the backseat, users will be able to get behind the wheel of someone else's car.

This addition is made possible through a partnership with Getaround, a car-share startup that currently operates in 10 U.S. cities.

It's essentially a peer-to-peer rental car service. Uber Rent will connect users to nearby cars through the app. From there, they'll able to choose from sedans to larger SUVs, priced by vehicle type and the length of the rental period.

Car owners will be able to sign their rides up for use and allow someone else to take it for a spin, allowing for easy income from the comfort of home... that is, if you trust a complete stranger to drive your car around.

The news comes on the heels of Uber's acquisition of bike-sharing company, Jump. Uber Rent will launch exclusively in San Francisco with hopes for expansion in the future.

Many see this as a huge step toward Uber's mission to provide transportation alternatives and reshape the idea of traditional car ownership.

“As we think about where we want our cities to be in the future, we know we can do more,” wrote CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in a blog post, “and we will.”

