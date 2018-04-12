American Legion Legacy Riders gathered in Bay St. Louis and Biloxi

60 American Legion Legacy Riders made their way to American Legion Post 139 in Bay St. Louis.

American Legion Florida State Commander Steve Shuga says their mission is to drive across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana to produce funding to support the American Legion Scholarship Fund.

"To help provide scholarships for all children who have lost a mother or father in a time of war and after post 9-11 period, "said Shuga. " It now opens up to any veteran who has a disability of 50 percent or more based on the VA rating. There children also qualify for a 4-year scholarship.

After a tribute in Bat St. Louis the 60 legacy riders were escorted down highway 90 in Bay st. Louis all the way to the Biloxi National Cemetery.

Once there, the veterans circled the Memorial that honors our nation's fallen heroes. They laid a wreath at the memorial, a prayer and taps was played by a bugle player. It was very moving.

The 60 legacy riders were going to spend the night on the coast and they will end their nine-day journey on Saturday in Florida.

