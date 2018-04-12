Officials preparing for possible spring break weekend weather impacts

Officials advise those coming to the Coast for Spring Break keep an eye out for severe weather. (Photo Source: WLOX)

According to the WLOX First Alert Weather Team severe storms are possible on Saturday during the peak of Spring Break Weekend on the Coast.

Emergency Management officials are keeping a close eye on the weather. Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy said with the large number of visitors expected on the Coast first responders are getting ready for the possibility of severe weather and are making it a priority to keep those visitors out of harm’s way.

“We learned a lot of lessons from Cruisin' the Coast last year in Hurricane Nate,” Lacy said. “There were some unique messaging that we were able to get out for that and that helped save lives. That's what it's about, saving people's lives. A few more people are anticipated and because of that we just have to be a little bit better prepared on our game.”

In the event of flooding on Highway 90, Biloxi Police will adjust the traffic plan.

“We will stay fluid and adjust as needed, we plan on keeping people informed through the media and b alert as much as possible,” said Biloxi Police Major Chris DeBack. “ We ask those visiting to have a plan and place to go in case of inclimate weather. “

You can sign up for B-Alert traffic texts from the city of Biloxi by texting S-P-B-K to 888-777.

