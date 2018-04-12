Businesses stock up for spring break crowds

The countdown to Spring Break weekend is on. Thursday evening traffic cones line both lanes of Highway 90 in Biloxi. Those businesses along that stretch of the beach are also getting ready for what will hopefully be a booming spring break weekend financially.

Carnivale Tattoo in Biloxi is holding its annual Friday the 13th tattoos for $13 campaign this weekend and hoping the spring break crowd will make the ink flow all the way to the cash register.

"Last year we had over 600 people show up for Friday the 13th, and that was without anything going on that week. So, this should be crazy,” said Christian Cronin, Carnivale Tattoo owner. “We did over 1,000 tattoos last year. I'm looking forward to seeing how many we do this year. There's a lot of people showing up. I heard 70,000 last year, 100,000 this year. I don't know. I guess we'll have to see what happens. You know, it might be gridlocked, and it might shut things down, or it might move smoothly, and we may get lots of business out of it."

Down the road at the Clark's Shell station on Highway 90 and Veterans Ave., they're literally stocking the shelves with snacks and supplies that will hopefully last all weekend. Outside, they're bringing in plenty of beverages, and extra ice truck and a few portable restrooms to handle the spring break crowds.

"Today is the normal day that we get our trucks,” said Breanna Barber. “Today is normal, we just have more stuff than we normally would have. If we didn't, when Monday rolls around, we'd be empty.”

