Local church to host free kid's clothing drive

Bayou View Baptist Church is hosting a free kid’s clothing drive for families in need Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.More >>
A Gulfport man who originally faced eviction from his home in February 2017 is now facing potential eviction again.More >>
Officials were investigating a possible drowning off the coast of Bay St. Louis Thursday afternoon, but officials report it was not a drowning. A man went overboard into the water, and the woman with him called for helpMore >>
A Moss Point woman said the property next to hers is a junk yard. Several other neighbors agree.More >>
The city of Pascagoula and Mainstreet Pascagoula is hosting its 5th annual music festival, Free Flowin’ on the Riverfront, Saturday. The festival will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lighthouse Park at 3621 Frederic Street, and admission is free.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
Local and federal authorities are searching for a murder suspect who’s accused of killing a woman in Florida.More >>
Tony Stewart and the parents of Kevin Ward Jr. have agreed to settle the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family against the former NASCAR star for his role in the death of their son.More >>
Hundreds of emails obtained through a public records request from WAFB have revealed the often profane and scathing tone of LSU’s Associate Vice President of Human Resources A.G. Monaco to seemingly innocuous requests.More >>
