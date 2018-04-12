Local church to host free kid's clothing drive

Items include children’s clothing, cribs, rockers, strollers, diapers, wipes, some maternity clothing, and some women’s and men’s clothing. (Photo source: Facebook)

Bayou View Baptist Church is hosting a free kid’s clothing drive for families in need Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.

Families will receive 1 paper bag per child that they can fill up with free items and 1 big ticket item per family.

Items include children’s clothing, cribs, rockers, strollers, diapers, wipes, some maternity clothing, and some women’s and men’s clothing. Donations are also welcomed.

All leftover items will be donated to R.O.C.K. Foundation of MS (Resilience of Coastal Kids of MS) and the women's and children's shelter.

Community resources, light refreshments, and crafts for children will be available. For more information click here.

