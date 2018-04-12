Man rescued after falling overboard near Bay St. Louis

Officials were investigating a possible drowning off the coast of Bay St. Louis Thursday afternoon, but officials report it was not a drowning. A man went overboard into the water about 6 miles from the shore. The man is reportedly safe and being checked by medics.

Sources say the two were towing a boat and went through rough water which caused him to fall into the water. He swam away from the two boats because he didn't want to get crushed by the two boats and was unable to get back to the boat. The woman called for help. The woman reportedly threw the man a ring which he held onto for 45 minutes.

The incident took place near the Bay St. Louis harbor and the bridge. The Coast Guard, AMR, Pass Christian Harbor Master, and other agencies responded and pulled him to safety. The man was not wearing a life vest.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.