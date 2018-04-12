Neighbors say eyesore home is bringing down their property values

Bayou View Baptist Church is hosting a free kid’s clothing drive for families in need Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.More >>
Bayou View Baptist Church is hosting a free kid’s clothing drive for families in need Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church.More >>
A Gulfport man who originally faced eviction from his home in February 2017 is now facing potential eviction again.More >>
A Gulfport man who originally faced eviction from his home in February 2017 is now facing potential eviction again.More >>
Officials were investigating a possible drowning off the coast of Bay St. Louis Thursday afternoon, but officials report it was not a drowning. A man went overboard into the water, and the woman with him called for helpMore >>
Officials were investigating a possible drowning off the coast of Bay St. Louis Thursday afternoon, but officials report it was not a drowning. A man went overboard into the water, and the woman with him called for helpMore >>
A Moss Point woman said the property next to hers is a junk yard. Several other neighbors agree.More >>
A Moss Point woman said the property next to hers is a junk yard. Several other neighbors agree.More >>
The city of Pascagoula and Mainstreet Pascagoula is hosting its 5th annual music festival, Free Flowin’ on the Riverfront, Saturday. The festival will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lighthouse Park at 3621 Frederic Street, and admission is free.More >>
The city of Pascagoula and Mainstreet Pascagoula is hosting its 5th annual music festival, Free Flowin’ on the Riverfront, Saturday. The festival will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lighthouse Park at 3621 Frederic Street, and admission is free.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
According to her Instagram post, Skyler said she wanted to take all the black queens who made a difference in her life to prom with herMore >>
According to her Instagram post, Skyler said she wanted to take all the black queens who made a difference in her life to prom with herMore >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The Alabama punter is really just as humble as it gets. He said none of this was planned, but that God moved him enough to ask the President of the United States if he could pray over him.More >>
The Alabama punter is really just as humble as it gets. He said none of this was planned, but that God moved him enough to ask the President of the United States if he could pray over him.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
Hundreds of emails obtained through a public records request from WAFB have revealed the often profane and scathing tone of LSU’s Associate Vice President of Human Resources A.G. Monaco to seemingly innocuous requests.More >>
Hundreds of emails obtained through a public records request from WAFB have revealed the often profane and scathing tone of LSU’s Associate Vice President of Human Resources A.G. Monaco to seemingly innocuous requests.More >>
Authorities in a Spanish province said garbage bags, sacks, ropes, pieces of nets, and even a drum were found inside the whale.More >>
Authorities in a Spanish province said garbage bags, sacks, ropes, pieces of nets, and even a drum were found inside the whale.More >>