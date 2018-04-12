Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter to host 'Flip Jack' fundraising event - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter to host 'Flip Jack' fundraising event

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter is hosting a Flap Jack Fundraiser April 21 at Applebees in Ocean Springs. (Photo source: Facebook) Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter is hosting a Flap Jack Fundraiser April 21 at Applebees in Ocean Springs. (Photo source: Facebook)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter is hosting a Flap Jack Fundraiser April 21 at Applebees in Ocean Springs (1601 Bienville Boulevard). Participants can mingle with community members and eat breakfast while helping the nonprofit organization. Tickets are $8.00 and may be purchased at the door or through PayPal through Pinkpawzms@yahoo.com.

Anyone who cannot attend the event but would still like to help can donate a ticket to a First Responder. Police officers, firefighters, rescue officers, and sheriff’s deputies will receive donated tickets prior to the event. Last year, 151 tickets were donated.

Donated raffle items and door prizes will be given out as well, and donations are tax deductible.

