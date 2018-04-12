Pink Pawz Spay and Neuter feeding first responders with flapjack fundraiser

A local nonprofit that helps spay and neuter pets along the Gulf Coast will be flipping flapjacks next weekend for a good cause.

Pink Pawz Spay and Neuter are hosting its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser at Applebees in Ocean Springs. For only $8, people can enjoy a big stack of pancakes, a side of bacon and eggs, and a drink. The event is happening from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, April 21.

For anyone who can't make it but still wants to help out, tickets can be purchased in advance to be donated to South Mississippi's first responders. Police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, EMTs, and dispatchers can all come enjoy a breakfast on the house as thanks for keeping the community safe. More than 150 tickets have already been purchased to be donated to local first responders.

Tickets can be purchased at the event or ahead of time through Paypal using the email pinkpawzms@yahoo.com. The names of everyone who attends will also be included in a drawing for multiple door prizes. All donations, including ticket sales, are tax-deductible.

Pink Pawz, which was formerly known as Jackson County Spay and Neuter, has provided free and low-cost spay and neutering to pets across the coast for nearly a decade. The nonprofit specializes in helping elderly people care for their pets. Pink Pawz has also done trap-and-release for thousands of feral cats throughout South Mississippi. For more information on the organization, reach them on Facebook.

