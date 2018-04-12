Mississippi Girl Scouts donate cookies to local heroes

More than 8,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies were donated in 2018. (Photo Source: Girl Scouts)

Donations made during Girl Scout cookie season are benefiting those who faithfully serve their communities here in Mississippi.

Boxes of Girl Scout cookies were donated to soldiers serving at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi and at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg.

Several hundred cases of “America’s favorite treat” were dropped off to the Mississippi National Guard in Jackson.

Retired military personnel residing at the Armed Forces Veteran’s Home in Gulfport received cookies this season from Troops 3402 and 6346 from St. James Catholic Church.

“Cookies for Heroes” is a program that allows the community to send Girl Scout cookies to military personnel who are serving overseas, as well as the local heroes at home.

This gift of sharing also reaches out to our local heroes, from veterans and firefighters to law enforcement officials and EMTs. The number of boxes donated by customers was 8,404 packages, a 10.16% increase from the 2017 donation.

Today, nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, generating nearly $800 million in cookie sales during the average season. All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program with the local council and troops.

