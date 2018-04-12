Mississippi Girl Scouts donate cookies to local heroes - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Girl Scouts donate cookies to local heroes

More than 8,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies were donated in 2018. (Photo Source: Girl Scouts) More than 8,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies were donated in 2018. (Photo Source: Girl Scouts)
MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Donations made during Girl Scout cookie season are benefiting those who faithfully serve their communities here in Mississippi. 

Boxes of Girl Scout cookies were donated to soldiers serving at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi and at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg.

Several hundred cases of “America’s favorite treat” were dropped off to the Mississippi National Guard in Jackson.

Retired military personnel residing at the Armed Forces Veteran’s Home in Gulfport received cookies this season from Troops 3402 and 6346 from St. James Catholic Church.

“Cookies for Heroes” is a  program that allows the community to send Girl Scout cookies to military personnel who are serving overseas, as well as the local heroes at home.

This gift of sharing also reaches out to our local heroes, from veterans and firefighters to law enforcement officials and EMTs. The number of boxes donated by customers was 8,404 packages, a 10.16% increase from the 2017 donation. 

Today, nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, generating nearly $800 million in cookie sales during the average season. All of the net revenue raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program with the local council and troops. 

 Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Gulfport Fire Chief accused of physical altercation

    Gulfport Fire Chief accused of physical altercation

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:40:52 GMT
    (Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department)(Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department)
    (Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department)(Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department)
    The City of Gulfport is investigating an incident involving Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt and an on-duty fire department personnel. Three sources close to the fire department tell WLOX News that last Friday at the central fire station a discussion between Beyerstedt and another firefighter turned into a physical altercation. Two of the sources said the altercation involved Beyerstedt head-butting an on-duty firefighter. A press release from the city of Gulfport said earlier this week ...More >>
    The City of Gulfport is investigating an incident involving Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt and an on-duty fire department personnel. Three sources close to the fire department tell WLOX News that last Friday at the central fire station a discussion between Beyerstedt and another firefighter turned into a physical altercation. Two of the sources said the altercation involved Beyerstedt head-butting an on-duty firefighter. A press release from the city of Gulfport said earlier this week ...More >>

  • Navigating Biloxi during Spring Break: Your Traffic Guide

    Navigating Biloxi during Spring Break: Your Traffic Guide

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:11:17 GMT
    Officials are preparing for spring break on the coast by putting traffic plans into place. (Source: WLOX)Officials are preparing for spring break on the coast by putting traffic plans into place. (Source: WLOX)

    Spring break weekend is almost here and traffic concerns are high in cities across the Gulf Coast.

    More >>

    Spring break weekend is almost here and traffic concerns are high in cities across the Gulf Coast.

    More >>

  • Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter to host 'Flip Jack' fundraising event

    Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter to host 'Flip Jack' fundraising event

    Thursday, April 12 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-04-12 20:16:08 GMT
    Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter is hosting a Flap Jack Fundraiser April 21 at Applebees in Ocean Springs. (Photo source: Facebook)Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter is hosting a Flap Jack Fundraiser April 21 at Applebees in Ocean Springs. (Photo source: Facebook)

    Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter is hosting a Flap Jack Fundraiser April 21 at Applebees in Ocean Springs (1601 Bienville Boulevard). 

    More >>

    Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter is hosting a Flap Jack Fundraiser April 21 at Applebees in Ocean Springs (1601 Bienville Boulevard). 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly