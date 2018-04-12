'Free Flowin on the Riverfront' music festival in Pascagoula

Classic cars are one of the highlights in this year’s event. (Photo source: Jennifer Evans)

The city of Pascagoula and Mainstreet Pascagoula is hosting its 5th annual music festival. (Photo source: Jennifer Evans)

The city of Pascagoula and Mainstreet Pascagoula is hosting its 5th annual music festival, Free Flowin’ on the Riverfront, Saturday. The festival will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lighthouse Park at 3621 Frederic Street, and admission is free.

“We will have great music, great food, and other local vendors available all day,” said Charlie Latady, one of the event’s coordinators. It is a family atmosphere - something for everyone. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the day.”

Classic cars, fun activities for the kids, four live bands, local food vendors, arts & crafts, and a firework show will highlight this year’s event.

For more information email Jennifer Evans or go to their Facebook page.

