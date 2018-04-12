Student brought ammunition, no weapon to Biloxi school - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Student brought ammunition, no weapon to Biloxi school

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: File) (Source: File)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A student at Biloxi's alternative school is in trouble after bringing ammunition to the school Thursday.

Biloxi Public School officials said it happened at the Center for New Opportunities, which is the district's alternative school. The district emphasized that the student did not bring a weapon to school and that students were never in any danger. However, officials said the school is still following its procedures as outlined in the handbook, which includes reporting the incident to the authorities. 

"While our students and staff were never in any danger, this behavior is unacceptable and will NOT be tolerated," said the district's spokesman Jennifer Pyron in a written statement. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Gulfport Fire Chief accused of physical altercation

    Gulfport Fire Chief accused of physical altercation

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:40:52 GMT
    (Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department)(Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department)
    (Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department)(Photo source: Gulfport Fire Department)
    The City of Gulfport is investigating an incident involving Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt and an on-duty fire department personnel. Three sources close to the fire department tell WLOX News that last Friday at the central fire station a discussion between Beyerstedt and another firefighter turned into a physical altercation. Two of the sources said the altercation involved Beyerstedt head-butting an on-duty firefighter. A press release from the city of Gulfport said earlier this week ...More >>
    The City of Gulfport is investigating an incident involving Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt and an on-duty fire department personnel. Three sources close to the fire department tell WLOX News that last Friday at the central fire station a discussion between Beyerstedt and another firefighter turned into a physical altercation. Two of the sources said the altercation involved Beyerstedt head-butting an on-duty firefighter. A press release from the city of Gulfport said earlier this week ...More >>

  • Navigating Biloxi during Spring Break: Your Traffic Guide

    Navigating Biloxi during Spring Break: Your Traffic Guide

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:11:17 GMT
    Officials are preparing for spring break on the coast by putting traffic plans into place. (Source: WLOX)Officials are preparing for spring break on the coast by putting traffic plans into place. (Source: WLOX)

    Spring break weekend is almost here and traffic concerns are high in cities across the Gulf Coast.

    More >>

    Spring break weekend is almost here and traffic concerns are high in cities across the Gulf Coast.

    More >>

  • Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter to host 'Flip Jack' fundraising event

    Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter to host 'Flip Jack' fundraising event

    Thursday, April 12 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-04-12 20:16:08 GMT
    Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter is hosting a Flap Jack Fundraiser April 21 at Applebees in Ocean Springs. (Photo source: Facebook)Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter is hosting a Flap Jack Fundraiser April 21 at Applebees in Ocean Springs. (Photo source: Facebook)

    Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter is hosting a Flap Jack Fundraiser April 21 at Applebees in Ocean Springs (1601 Bienville Boulevard). 

    More >>

    Pink Pawz Spray & Neuter is hosting a Flap Jack Fundraiser April 21 at Applebees in Ocean Springs (1601 Bienville Boulevard). 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly